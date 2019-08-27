Benue varsity students barricade institution over shot leader

…Demand his referral to a better hospital

….We’ve moved him to Abuja for security reasons — Varsity

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Students of Benue State University, BSU, yesterday barricaded the entrance of the institution protesting the shooting of the President of National Union of Benue State Students, NUBESS, Smith Tyonor, by unknown gunmen.

The NUBESS President was weekend reportedly shot by armed men on a motorbike at a restaurant opposite the institution at a meeting with some students.

The protesting students who displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Fly our President out for treatment” and “we want security” also demanded the referral of Tyonor, who was receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital to another hospital outside the state for proper medical attention.

Speaking to newsmen at the main entrance of the university, leader of the students, Robert Faga said “We are protesting because they shot our president and the school is not taking action to ensure his security.

“We want the school management to take care of his treatment and security because he is not in a secured place. They are not giving him full attention too. BSUTH can’t guarantee his safety.”

Reacting, however, the Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Prof. Joseph Kerker said the protest by the angry students was unwarranted and uncalled for since the management of the institution had taken measures to ensure proper treatment and the security of the NUBESS President.

He said, “the NUBESS National President was shot outside the university and not on the campus. We understood that the students were having a meeting and a fracas ensued. Then two persons came on a bike and asked what the matter was. They went away only to return to the scene and shot Smith who sustained an injury on the head.

“He was rushed to the hospital and was well taken care of. But the students came complaining that they wanted him to be moved for security reasons and not because he was not receiving adequate medical attention. We immediately got an ambulance and moved him to Abuja after spending about N300,000 on his treatment here in Makurdi, that is outside what Governor Samuel Ortom has given for his treatment.”

Reacting, Benue State Education Commissioner, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who visited the NUBESS President in the hospital expressed sadness over the incident describing it as barbaric and inhuman and assured that the government would do everything to apprehend the masterminds.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter adding that no arrest had so far been made by the command.

Some of the protesting students at the entrance of the institution

