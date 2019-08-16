Benue APC commends Buhari for renaming varsity after J.S. Tarkaa

Makurdi – The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue chapter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi to Joseph Saawuan Tarka University.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Acting Publicity Secretary of the party , Mr James Ornguga, on Friday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The party commended President Buhari for immortalising the Benue-born nationalist and democratic icon, who championed the cause of all minority groups in Nigeria.

Ornguga said the renaming of the university which was in line with the thinking and wishes of the Benue people had further endeared the President to the people.

He said the party deeply appreciated President Buhari for his uncommon gesture and would continue to support his administration.

“The party avails that the President’s uncommon gesture which suits the long expectation of the state is remarkable and has endeared him and his government more to the good people of Benue who indelibly reckon with J.S Tarka as the torchbearer of democratic inclusion, not just of Benue, but all ethnic minorities in Nigeria.

“Tarkaa sincerely championed the cause of all ethnic minorities, raised their consciousness and constantly drew the attention of the Nigerian Federal Government to the plight and concerns of his people.

“The party states fondly that the late J.S. Tarka had lived 50 years ahead of his age with uncommon wisdom that motivated him to harbour a detribalised disposition toward politics of development.

“As such, by remembering to immortalise him today, Buhari has written his name in gold and brought to fruition the practicality of the Nigerian National anthem’s content that; “the labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain.”

The statement further called for the resettlement of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge across camps in the state.

The party also expressed its appreciation to the President for appointing its leader, Sen. George Akume as a minister.

“Like the party asks that Mr President having shown the state this huge love should consolidate on the good works and appoint more Benue sons and daughters into other key offices.

“This will enable the state to have an active role in his Next Level Agenda as well as stabilise the party for future victories. (NAN)

