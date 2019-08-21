Be relentless, Buhari tells ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministers to be relentless in delivering services that are vital to the objectives of the present administration.

The president said this on Wednesday in Abuja during the swearing-in ceremony of ministers at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, growth and development are only possible if the ministers are relentless about delivering on specific actions and targets and implementation of government programmes.

Reports that the president swore-in 43 ministers on Wednesday who would form his cabinet.

Buhari expressed the optimism that the ministers, who had been with him for more than two days, should be ready to work tirelessly to ensure a future where every Nigeria could optimise its potential.

“I believe you are ready to get to work; indeed the work has already started,’’ he said.

The president said that the retreat focused on the road map towards the delivering of government policies, programmes and projects for 2019 to 2023.

He also urged the ministers to intensify efforts to reduce internal security threats and eliminate corruption at all levels.

This, he said, would ensure that citizens were perceived as corruption-free in any environment they found themselves and could live and continue their businesses without fear and intimidation.

Buhari said that while recognising the existing challenges and the urgent need to surmount them, Nigerians must not fail to note the progress that the administration had made since inception.

Buhari said that their priority in the next four years was to act together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expected from the ministers.

“We have agreed that we must, as an administration, build on the progress that has already been made in order to fundamentally shift Nigerians trajectory on the part of stable growth and development’’, he said.

Vanguard