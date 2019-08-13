Bayelsa PDP Primaries: Dickson warns against brigandage

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson has warned aspirants jostling for the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to shun brigandage and hooliganism in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

He handed down the warning while addressing an expanded PDP stakeholders’ meeting comprising elders, state caucus members and all aspirants on the platform of the party in the state.

Dickson in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, stressed the need for all the aspirants to pursue their political ambitions within the ambit of the law and rules of the game.

Commending the aspirants for the sense of maturity and brotherliness they have exhibited so far, the governor urged them to sustain the warm relationship for the greater good of the party and state in general.

He also called on them to cooperate with security agencies and statutory organs of the PDP to enable the party to replicate the success it achieved in the last presidential primaries that held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dickson who assured the aspirants of a level playing ground suggested that all delegates for the September 3, primaries should be accommodated according to their respective councils in the hotels in Yenagoa few days to the convention.

The governor added that all the aspirants should have easy access to the delegates at all time.

According to him, such an arrangement would not only make it easy for the aspirants to get access to the delegates but it will also enhance the security of the entire process.

He said: “Even with all that is going on, our state is still safe, secure and stable. And I know that all of you mean well for our state. We need to keep it so and even think of how to improve on it.

“So we will continue to work with the security agencies to ensure that the primaries and related events will be safe and that there will be no room for brigandage and hooliganism.

“No aspirant or delegate will terrorise or harass any of our people. We will not tolerate that. Unknown to you, I have already given instructions to security agencies to be at alert, to monitor your activities and to be available to give you people security support, which they told me they have been doing.

“You should all direct your energies to more positive areas and not to be thinking of importing hooligans. Even though I have an interest like you do which is legitimate, I will distance myself as much as possible from the process.

“But you know, it is my responsibility and duty as your governor to secure lives and property including ( in this occasion) the venue, all our guests, party leaders, all of you aspirants and delegates. And I will not joke with that.”

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the state PDP Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas explained that it was convened to foster greater unity and fairness among all stakeholders particularly the aspirants.

Cleopas who expressed optimism that the party would remain indivisible and cohesive said all the aspirants unanimously agreed to support whoever emerges as the flagbearer of the party in the general election.

