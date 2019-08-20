Bayelsa Guber: PDP’II conduct peaceful primary — Iworiso-Markson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has assured Bayelsans that the September 3, 2019 governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be rancour-free.

Iworiso-Markson, who gave the assurance in live radio programmes monitored in Yenagoa said, the PDP working closely with what Governor Seriake Dickson has put in place all that is required to have a seamless governorship primary that will produce the flagbearer of the party.

According to him, the primary election will be largely successful and will satisfy and reflect the wishes of the majority of its members.

His words, “The PDP primary election is very crucial to all members of the party and we are working hard to achieve a peaceful primary election. As a party, the PDP leadership has directed that all the delegates be camped in different hotels.

“We have heard all kinds of rumours concerning the directive. We state that is not to force the delegates to do the wish of anybody. It is meant to ensure that the aspirants have easy access to all the delegates. So that rumour should be disregarded.

“Let me also say here that the rumour that Dickson has anointed an aspirant is not true. But like the governor had said, as a key stakeholder in the entire process he definitely should have an interest and that does not mean he has imposed someone.

“The mandate of the committee that was inaugurated on Monday by the governor is to ensure that we reach out to delegates, mobilise them massively to vote for the right person who should be a member of the Restoration team.”

“We don’t want a situation that will make someone who is not in our team to begin his own agenda which may slow down the pace of development with a litany of abandoned projects. Government, as they say, is a continuum and that is how it should be.”

