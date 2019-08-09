Bayelsa Guber: Gov. Dickson has no preferred candidate – Hon. Agbedi

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- The member representing Sagbama\Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa at the National Assembly State, Hon. Fred Agbedi has described as a ‘fairy tale’, the purported decision by the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson to present three persons as his preferred aspirants for the Governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, ahead of November 16 governorship election.

The Bayelsa Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson had a fortnight ago presented three governorship aspirants, Senator Douye Diri, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara and the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo as his preferred aspirants and successor come 2020.

But Hon. Fred Agbedi, who also has served as two-time Director-General of the Governor Seriake Dickson campaign organisation and a Governorship aspirant of the PDP, described the purported presentation of preferred aspirants by the Governor on the platform of the ‘Restoration Caucus” as an error and not a collective decision by all members of the present Restoration Caucus in the state.

Hon. Fred Agbedi, who stated this when he led members of his Onward Restoration and Transformation Campaign Organisation on Friday to the Secretariat of the Federated Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Yenagoa, said the nomination of the preferred governorship aspirants was a fairy tale and that it was done without a meeting among members of the Restoration Team.

Agbedi said: “There was no restoration meeting to decide the issue of preferred aspirants. After Gov. Dickson in the Restoration, I am the next person. And any meeting I don’t attend, as a key anchor of restoration, did not hold. That is what it means. I am sure that the issue of preferred aspirants at the purported meeting is a fairy tale.

“Because if there is a restoration meeting and I was called and I sent apology. It means there was a meeting. But if I was not invited, there was no such restoration meeting. I can tell you on good authority. That was why we named our campaign team ‘Onward Restoration Organization’. This is Restoration itself. Go and check all others who claimed to be restoration members. Go and check their slogans. You will not find anything restoration.

“I beat my chest to say it. You cannot become Governor when you have abandoned restoration. Is that the way to go. We will continue to rescue, sustain and transform. That is the way to go. Onward are those things we have not completely restored. We will continue to restore them. Sustain them and transform them. Because without transformation, we cannot be remodeled. There is no newness. That is why we are onward Restoration Campaign Organization.”

Vanguard