BAYELSA: Ex-militant “Generals” demand peaceful poll

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Ex-militant “Generals “have called for a peaceful governorship election in Bayelsa State, saying that all political parties and their candidates should ensure a violence-free election.

Speaking in Warri under the aegis of Egbesu Generals, leader of the body and former Leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, “General” Freedom Adowei said the November governorship election should not in any way create unnecessary tension in the state.

He said:’’ Bayelsa elections have become violence- driven. They are generally perceived as do -or- die affairs and youths with promising futures end up being victims.

“This time, we want a peaceful election in Bayelsa State. It is the only state the Ijaw nationality has. Therefore, we don’t want any threat to life over the election. Egbesu Generals urge youths to shun all form of election violence.”

Vanguard