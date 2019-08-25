Breaking News
BAYELSA: Ex-militant “Generals” demand peaceful poll

8:09 am

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Ex-militant “Generals “have called for a peaceful  governorship election in Bayelsa State, saying that  all political parties and their candidates should ensure a violence-free election.

Speaking in Warri under the aegis of Egbesu Generals, leader of the body and  former Leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, “General”  Freedom Adowei  said the November  governorship election should not in any way create unnecessary tension in the state.

He said:’’  Bayelsa  elections have  become violence- driven. They are generally perceived as do -or- die affairs and youths with promising futures end up being victims.

“This time, we want a peaceful election  in  Bayelsa State. It is the only state the Ijaw nationality has. Therefore, we don’t want any threat to life over the election.   Egbesu Generals urge youths to  shun all form of election violence.”

