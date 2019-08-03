Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana coach

Stuart Baxter shocked football fans in South Africa when he announced his resignation as head coach of the Bafana Bafana yesterday.

English-born Stuart Baxter says his decision to leave his role “has nothing to do about money”.

Baxter led Bafana Bafana to the AFCON 2019 where the 1996 Champions reached the quarter-final.

The 65 year-old, in company of a beaming SAFA’s CEO Russell Paul, at a presser on Friday was quoted: “Someone should continue with this project and therefore am resigning as Bafana Bafana coach.

“It was my personal decision,” Baxter said, explaining that, “This had nothing to do about money. The figures quoted about my salary have been embarrassingly way off the mark.”

Baxter was reappointed for a second spell as South Africa’s Head Coach in 2017; having previously been in charge 13 years prior.

