By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – The leadership crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly may have come to an end following the inauguration of 17 factional members on Friday at the Bauchi House of Assembly.

The members were inaugurated during a Special Session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Dallami Ahmed Kawule.

Kawule, during the Bauchi Assembly inauguration, tasked the 17 new members to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rules of the Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Bauchi Assembly inauguration of the members, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to the 17 members for the peaceful resolution of the crisis, and accepting to be inaugurated.

The Governor said that traditional rulers were instrumental in resolving the Bauchi Assembly crisis between aggrieved members of the House.

“I am happy that this misunderstanding between House members has ended today. They have now all been inaugurated and we can now progress as one people with the goal to develop Bauchi State.

“Our royal fathers shone the light by using their good offices to resolve the issues between aggrieved members. We are immensely grateful to them. We pray for longer lives for them so they can continue to guide us aright,” he said.

The governor further expressed optimism that with the current development, the State will progress at a faster pace than it ever did.

Vanguard