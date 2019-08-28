Barcity Media congratulates Onunkwo on award

… refers him as ‘People’s Choice’

By Chris Onuoha

An Abuja based media expert and public relations consult, Dominic Barcity has described the Anambra State born philanthropist, High Chief. Engr. Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo as a man who merits every honour accorded to him in the course of his philanthropic dispensation.

Speaking to vanguard during an award ceremony organised by Jasmine Africa Magazine Awards in Abuja last week where Chief Onunkwo received a meritorious honour as “Peoples Choice”, the media expert, while congratulating him said, “I am not surprised that Chief Onunkwo keeps bagging awards after award.

He is one person whose philanthropy cuts across ethnic divide in the country. All the accolades he receives are in recognition of his humane heart and selfless service to humanity.

Dominic Barcity who is the publisher of Ndigbo Times Magazine and The Capital Metro joins the teeming followers of Chief Onunkwo globally in celebrating the highly deserved and meritorious recognition, which saw Onunkwo winning the “People’s Choice Award.”

He also affirmed that Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo has been a people oriented politician, and a global humanitarian who has brought smile to faces of Nigerians through his charity works. He also urged Chief Onunkwo to continue serving as a role model to Nigeria Youths.

Vanguard