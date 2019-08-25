By Ayo Onikoyi

Queen Oranezi Joy, a native of Nnewi South local government who emerged as one of the three winners at the just concluded Nigeria Queen Beauty Pageant at the Presidential Hotel in Portharcourt, River State recently has unveiled the pet project she would undertake during her reign.

In a chat with Potpourri she said, “My pet project is basically ”Back To School”. Lots of kids deserve an opportunity to become a better person for themselves, their family and the world at large.

They say children are the leaders of tomorrow, so without proper training, grooming and education how can our children rule this country? Charity they say, begins at home. I would gladly invite Children from various rural areas as well as undeveloped communities, I will support them with educational tools such as bags, sandals, books, clothes, finance and whatsoever. When we train and care for a child, we are not just securing a future but our nation’s pride as well, that’s why I want to call on individuals, corporate bodies and government agencies to support my initiative called “Back to School”.

Queen Joy grew up in a community where people were looked down at because they are illiterate, poor and don’t have access to quality education.

“It breaks my heart to see children without access to education. I have had it on my mind that when I grow up and I will have a platform or means to advocate for importance of education. In this chat with our correspondence, She was asked about her experience at the camp among 40 contestants and having emerged as 1st Runner Up she has this to say.

Queen Joy, as she’s fondly called after winning the coveted crown said that a peep into her wardrobe reveals classy and sexy outfit.

“A peep into my wardrobe would reveal class. In as much as I love sexy outfits, I always make sure they are not just hot but Classy. My favorite color is yellow and I love adventure,” she said.

Vanguard