Baby with swollen head needs N45m to save his life

..Parents cry for help

An appeal has gone out from the family of Nwatu based in Abuja, urgently seeking help from well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to help save their six-month-old baby who is on the verge of death.

The appeal by the father, Henry Nwatu, a technician and father of three, with a modest income, said he was requesting for financial assistance to help offset the huge cost of medical treatment for his little son, Benjamin, which is far above his income.

“My son, Benjamin, was born normal and healthy. At about a little over a month old, he started to show physical signs of swelling in his head. And a thorough examination in the hospitals visited in Abuja, particularly the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, revealed that he had developed Vein of Galen aneurysm.

“This is a rare form of arteriovenous malformation in which the embryonic precursor to the vein of Galen, a vein at the base of the brain, dilates causing too much blood to rush to the heart. This can lead to rapid heart failure and may result in an increased head circumference as in the case of little Benjamin.

“Now Benjamin is about six months old and his condition has caused severe and persistent swelling on his head and requires delicate care and treatment. Again, his condition has predisposed him to constant treatment from flu and other infections thus taking a toll on our meagre resources.

“I have sought for help from various persons, groups and organisations, and I have only been able to raise about N1million, most of which have been used to defray the cost of care and support during hospitalization periods of late. From this amount, I still have a balance of N239, 945 in my bank account.

“I am appealing for help to you to please help save my son. He requires an invasive surgical procedure, endovascular embolization. However, our findings show that this treatment cannot be handled in Nigeria.

“I have contacted many hospitals overseas and have supplied them all the medical reports, diagnostic imaging and notes, and have obtained cost of treatment from 2 of them, including the Boston Children Hospital, USA; (this hospital is charging $120,736 to treat his condition) and Great Ormond Hospital for Children NHS Foundation in the UK (this hospital is charging £101,600 to treat his condition).

“The cost of treatment from each of the hospitals is above N45 Million. This is way out of my income. Please help me support a part of the treatment and God will abundantly reward you,” the appeal stated.

Other available details include the cost of treatment from the hospitals, the medical reports, medical notes from the diagnostics images, a referral letter from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and pictures of little Benjamin’s situation.

“My family is willing to bear all other associated costs that may arise from travel and care-giving support. My Bank Account details are as follows:

Name of Account Holder: Henry Nwatu

Name of Bank: Access Bank

Account Number: 0016672079

“Please feel free to reach me on my phone numbers: 08055282147 and 07034817205. I will be glad to answer any questions you may have with regard to this matter. I look forward to your humanitarian assistance. Please help save my little son,” Mr. Nwatu appealed.

