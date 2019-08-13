AXA Mansard opens new outlet

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has opened a new outlet at FESTAC Festival Mall aimed at fostering closer relationship with its clients in FESTAC and environs.

Speaking at the opening of the outlet, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard, Kunle Ahmed said, “We are delighted to let the world know that we are present at Festival Mall, FESTAC. This location brings us closer to our clients in FESTAC and its environs. It will increase our interaction with them and enhance our understanding of their specific needs with a view to developing bespoke solutions.”

The company which held a two days event at the Mall stated that the event included outdoor games, a raffle draw, free health checks and many more side attractions.

According to Ahmed, it was an avenue for the company to meet, engage and create lasting relationships with the members of the community.

