Awoniyi yearns for Mainz action

Former Flying Eagles star, Taiwo Awoniyi said he was looking forward to a successful loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

Awoniyi joined Mainz on a season-long loan from Liverpool and the German side confirmed the deal on Thursday.

The 21-year-old said Bundesliga is one of the top European leagues and he is looking forward to get things going.

“I am looking forward to my time at Mainz 05. The talks with those responsible were very good and I was warmly received by all of them here,” Awoniyi told Mainz’s official website following his unveiling on Thursday.

“The Bundesliga is one of the top European leagues and I am grateful that I have the chance to prove myself here.”

