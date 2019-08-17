Aviation: Please give us problem solver, stakeholders beg Buhari

By Lawani Mikairu

Aviation stakeholders say the Ministry of Aviation portfolio can be assigned to any of the new ministers-designate who has the ability to understand the numerous problems militating against the growth of the sector and be willing to confront and solve them.

The stakeholders, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said it is “obvious the former Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, will be returned to his former portfolio” when asked about the qualities they feel the in-coming Aviation Minister should possess.

A professional with one of the domestic airlines said all that the new minister will need is the ability to listen to genuine advice and act on them. According to him, the problems of the aviation sector have been identified by the panels set up by former ministers. The new minister, he said, should dust-up the reports and act on them after listening to advice from aviation professionals.

Another highly placed aviation expert said the ability to carry aviation stakeholders along when introducing new or reviewing old policies will go a long way to assist the new minister to succeed.

