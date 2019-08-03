Breaking News
Asaba airport gets instrument landing system — Aniagwu

As part of its efforts to upgrade the Asaba International Airport, the Delta State Government has announced the successful installation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport.

Mr Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, stated this in a statement Yesterday in Asaba.
He noted that with the successful installation of the Instrument Landing System, bad weather reports would no longer affect the operations of aircrafts flying into and out of the airport.

Aniagwu assured that once the ongoing installation of the Air Field Lighting systems were completed, the airport would be able to operate at night without hitches in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards.

“The Asaba International Airport has the capacity to become a major hub for local and international flight operations and called on the relevant regulatory authorities to give the necessary approvals for the operation of Boeing 777 and other bigger airplanes in and out of the airport”,  the commissioner stated

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards ensuring total upgrade of the airport, and make it an aviation hub in the region.

 

