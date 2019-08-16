Breaking News
Army redeploys generals, appoints new commander for B/Haram war

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army effected another set of postings in the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

Army

The reshuffle, which took effect from August 14, came amidst pressure on the military to end the 10-year insurgency that has cost the nation much hardship in human and asset toll..

The new deployments, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, saw Major General O. Adeniyi being appointed the new Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

He took over from Major General Benson   Akinroluyo, who has now been posted to Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC,, Minna.

Also,  Brigadier General AK Ibrahim has been appointed the new Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

He was deployed from Army headquarters, Department of Administration at Army headquarters.

Major General Bulama Biu, the former GOC 7 division has been redeployed to Headquarters, Sector 3 as Commander.

He is also to oversee activities of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the sector as Commander.

Major General CG Musa, formerly Commander Sector 3 headquarters is redeployed to Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna.

Also redeployed is Col   OA Awolo from Headquarters 707 Special Forces Brigade, to 5 Brigade headquarters as Acting Commander.

