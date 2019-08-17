Army begins 2019 Annual Shooting Exercise

The Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State says it will begin its 2019 Annual Range Classification from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28 and advised residents to keep-off the range area.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj. Sydney Nbaneme and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Saturday.

It said: “The Depot Nigerian Army Annual Range Classification is scheduled to take place at the Depot NA range Dogarawa from Thursday, 20 August to Wednesday 28 August 2019.

“The exercise which is directed at assessing troops’ proficiency in weapon handling will include the firing of ammunition using small arms.

“The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure a safe and hitch-free exercise.

“However, residents of the affected communities are advised to stay away from the range general area within the period of the exercise.”

The statement also enjoined residents of the area not to panic seeing the movement of troops and hearing the sound of small arms.

It assured them that it was a routine exercise for the troops of the Depot Nigerian Army.

