Armed hoodlums attack area in Imo, kill 3

By Chidi Nkwopara

Palpable tension has gripped the people of Mgbuisi in Ohaji/Egbema local council area of Imo State, following the invasion and killing of three indigenes of the community, by armed hoodlums.

A villager, who spoke to Vanguard Live yesterday, on strict grounds of anonymity, said that the rampaging hoodlums stormed the rural community Thursday, at about 3 am.

“The unknown gunmen stormed our community Thursday, at about 3 am. No fewer than three persons were confirmed dead, but I must add that many were wounded in the mindless attack”, the villager said.

According to him, “a retired police officer, simply identified as Mr Ukpabi, and the immediate past President General of the community, Mr Napoleon Amadi, were among those killed in the ugly incident”.

Answering a question, the villager confirmed that the wounded persons have been rushed to varying hospitals for medical attention.

Social media reacts as Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye ALSO READ:

A female villager, who did not also disclose her name, recalled that the armed hoodlums stormed several family homes, shot their intended targets before fleeing from the scene.

This lady gave the name of another dead victim as Uwagwu Eze, even as she maintained that ” apart from Uwagwu, Napoleon and Ukpabi, two others were also killed in the attack”.

All the other respondents blamed cultists for the gruesome murder of the villagers, even as none could identify the warring cult groups.

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu said that “only three people died in the incident.

Although he could not confirm at the time of the telephone conversation, if the incident was cult-related, the PPRO, however, said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“For now, the Command has sent Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-Cult, Anti-Robbery squads, as well as a team from the Ohaji Police Division, to the area. The hoodlums may have struck and disappeared, but the can’t go far”, the PPRO said.