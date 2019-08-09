APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has again blamed National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for the diminishing fortunes of the party.

In a four-page letter to Oshiomhole entitled: “APC: Appeal for Reconciliation,” Lukman said as a loyal party member, he had difficulty “reconciling the absence of meetings of superior organs given all the challenges the party is going through, warranting the suspension of three serving governors (two of them now senators) and two members of NWC.”

He lamented APC’s loss of Zamfara, Bauchi and some states in the 2019 polls and expressed fears that the trend could recur in the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls.

Assessing Oshiomhole’s leadership, Lukman, who also tackled Oshiomhole on July 19, 2019, said: “My distant observation is that there is hardly any difference between your approach in managing the party and the way Chief (John Odigie) Oyegun had managed it during his tenure. Instead, things have really got worse and painfully, it would appear, you are in denial of this reality.

“Kindly recall that sometime in June this year, I sent what I called a private memo on the issue of reported disciplinary actions against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by the NWC.

“Of course, the memo noted that before the 2019 elections, the NWC had similarly suspended former Governors Rochas Okorocha and lbikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun states respectively. Between June and now, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North and Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, APC Vice National Chairman, North West had also been similarly suspended.

“It will appear that the leadership problems facing the party are getting deeper and in the circumstances the business of building the party will be sacrificed.

“We had challenges that deprived our party the opportunity to contest 2019 election in Rivers State, stripped our party of electoral victory in Zamfara State, engendered highest level of leadership animosities in Imo, Ogun, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano, Ondo, Oyo, etc.

“Today, with Kogi and Bayelsa elections approaching, similar leadership animosities are defining political life of the party in those states.

“Since emerging as the national chairman of our party, I have had cause to review decisions and actions you had taken as the National Chairman and often I have difficulty reconciling many of the decisions and actions you took with the leadership standards you upheld.

“It is a painful reality that we have found ourselves in situation of near stalemate in many states under your leadership. Embarrassingly, our leaders, including your very self, appear to be stubbornly inconsiderate of other options of resolving these challenges.

“If the electoral loss of Oyo, Imo, Zamfara, Adamawa and Bauchi is not a wakeup call to the dangers that lie ahead, what could have been. Is it that our leaders are indifferent to the possible return of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP?

“In all my years of association with you, I never imagine that one day you will be so comfortable as to be indifferent to challenges that could threaten our national democratic development.

“Sir, there is the need to urgently refocus our party and all our leaders on the most critical political issue in the country, which is about reconciling our leaders at all levels.”

