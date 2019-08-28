APC Chieftain warns against direct primary for Bayelsa APC Primary

By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Chief Richard Kpodoh has warned against the use of direct primary method in choosing its flag bearer for the states governorship election.

Kpodoh said in an interview on Wednesday that there were worrisome signals that the members were not comfortable with direct primaries.

He warned that “direct primary will destroy and not build the APC in Bayelsa States.

“I have raised this alarm before now. I am raising the alarm again. Direct primary will bring doom to our party.

“I do not really know why our party leaders in Abuja are finding it difficult to make its position on this matter very clear. The APC Osborne now divided on this issue, with just a few days to the primary.

“Kogi state is almost certain about everything. Here in Bayelsa, we are still very far from knowing where we are going. This is not a good omen for us.”

The former security aide to the immediate past governor of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva noted that it was time for the APC to take a decisive action on the issue.

Kpodoh said: “What do they want from Bayelsa? Why are they treating us differently? To help forewarned is to be forearmed. Some of us have the interest of this party at heart, hence this repeated alarm.

“I am calling on our party leaders and all those who desire victory for the APC in the forthcoming election to join the campaign for the indirect primary in our state.”

Vanguard