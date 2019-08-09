APC suspends Kogi dep gov

APC

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The All Progressive Congress, APC, Kogi State chapter, yesterday suspended the embattled Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba from the party for “anti party activities.”

The party also based the suspension on some actions the Deputy Governor allegedly took that constituted embarrassment to APC family in Kogi State.

APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, who disclosed this at a briefing in Lokoja, said the party had received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward of Ibaji local government area where the Deputy Governor hails from, alleging that Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman noted that the report of the disciplinary committees constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji local government APC to probe the crises in the area allegedly indicted the Deputy Governor and also recommended for his suspension to be followed by expulsion if he did not show any remorse.

According to him, “The state Working Committee of APC having deliberated on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of APC Iyano ward and Ibaji local government branch of the party, have resolved and upheld Elder Simon Achuba’s suspension till he respond to the letter that the party would serve him.

“The All Progressive Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline,indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His (Achuba) series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi state was an action that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution; amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party”.

He added that the decision of the State Working Committee will be communicated to the APC National Working Committee in due course.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard