APC chieftain writes Oshiomhole over Bayelsa primary

By Dapo Akinrefon

YENAGOA—WORRIED about the uncertainties surrounding the planned method for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Bayelsa State, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Chief Richard Kpodoh has called on the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to wade into the matter.

In a statement on Kpodoh said he wrote to the party’s chairman for his intervention in guiding the party properly, ahead of the September 29 primary.

The APC chieftain said he was deeply concerned that the party was yet to make a categorical statement on the how the primary would be conducted.

His words: “I have decided to write to you, my party chairman, because with a few days left before our primary election, there are still uncertainties about how the party plans to conduct our primary.

“There has been serious confusion on this matter. When some people are favourably disposed to a direct primary method, quite a number of us are of the view that the indirect primary method should be used.

“For those of us who believe in indirect primary, our position has been and remains that the party cannot be blowing hot and cold on a simple matter like this.

“We find it worrisome that whereas the indirect primary method is to jewellery adopted for Kogi State, there are still very strong speculations that some of our leaders are comfortable with the direct primary method.

“I will like to sound this note of advice that Bayelsa should not and cannot be treated differently. The party needs to come out openly to clear the air on this.

“Assuming without conceding, that the direct primary is to be adopted, I believe it is just right and proper for the members to new told in clear terms, why a different method is being preferred for our state.”

Kpodoh urged the National Chairman to be firm and decisive in handling the concerns raised on the matter, in order not to lose its members who may feel aggrieved.

He said: “Our situation is special and should be treated with as such. Our state has been ruled by the opposition party and it will only take a united house for us to win the battle ahead.

“We have a very serious battle. If we go into that battle as as divided house, we will lose. I urge you, my chairman, to step in and prevent anything that may lead hinder our electoral successes.”

Vanguard