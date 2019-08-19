APC Blames PDP for IPOB’s attack on Ekweremadu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for being vicariously responsible for the attack on a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB in Germany.

APC specifically accused the former ruling party of encouraging the IPOB to transform into the Frankenstein Monster that it has now become.

While it, however, condemned the attack on Mr Ekweremadu, the APC statement which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said those involved in the “despicable action” and the organization they represent are unworthy in character.

“The All Progressives Congress APC strongly condemns the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past Senate President and serving Senator by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

“Those involved in the despicable actions and the organization they represent are unworthy in character. No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was. It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad”.

Blame game

“It is however regrettable that some of the people and organizations who had offered these irresponsible elements open support in the past are raising their voices now. It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South East. It is clear that PDP and its other shortsighted co-travelers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type. This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident”.

