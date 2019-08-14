In continuation of his familiarization tour of State owned media outfits, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has charged the management of Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba to develop programmes and contents in line with international standards.

Mr. Aniagwu who stated this on Wednesday [ during a familiarization tour of the DBS Ubulu-Uku transmission station, noted that for the station to compete locally and nationally, there was need to develop more programmes and contents to meet viewers’ expectations.

“I am glad this place is in good sanitary condition and well kept, if we are to improve on what we do here, we need to ensure that we add value to the station by improving our programme content.

“Our clear cut road map to transforming the station is to improve the visibility and signal strength of the station so that more of our people can watch us.

“If we must encourage our people to watch us, then we must improve on the content we serve them and this we must carry out to international standard.

“I will be meeting with them on Friday to look at their programmes and the staff must be totally committed to producing programmes that will add value to the station, because the more people watch us, the more adverts we are able to attract which will translate to further revenue for the station,” he added.

Earlier the Commissioner visited the defunct Umunede relay station and promised to build a training school for the staff of the Delta Broadcasting Service.

The Commissioner was conducted round by the General Manager, DBS Asaba Mrs Evelyn Binitie, in company of the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Osahon and other top officers of the Ministry.