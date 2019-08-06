Anglican priest, Islamic teacher bag 12 years jail for raping, sodomising 36 minors

By Wole Mosadomi & Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—An Anglican Church priest, Reverend Gabriel Asateru, was yesterday, sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Ado-Ekiti High Court for raping a minor.

The cleric, who had earlier fled after defiling a five-year-old girl, was later apprehended by the Police and transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, section in Ado Ekiti.

Meanwhile, in Minna, Niger State, a Chief Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi, to seven years imprisonment for having anal sex with no fewer than 35 Almajiris in his school, aged between nine and 14 years.

On the Anglican cleric, Asateru, 53, he committed the offence on December 23, 2016 at Ifisin Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The suit was first heard in January 2018 before Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence contrary to Section 31 of the Child’s Rights Law Cap 7, Laws of Ekiti State Nigeria, 2005.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Abodunde said: “The accused person stands guilty and accordingly convicted to serve a prison of five years and to also pay N50,000 fine as stipulated by child’s rights law 2005.”

At the hearing stage, the prosecuting counsel, Ronke Odetola, from the office of Department of Public Prosecutions, DPP, tendered the doctor’s report and the defendant’s statement on oath to prosecute her case.

She also called three witnesses to testify against the cleric, who had Olanrewaju Oluwasola as counsel.

…the Islamic teacher

On the case of sodomy against the Islamic teacher, Abdullahi, the convict was charged with unnatural offence, contrary to Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, had told the court that one Murtala Abdullahi, a Hisbah Commander in Kontagora Local Government Area reported the matter on July 22.

Ikwoche said the complainant alleged that the accused lured 35 of his pupils, between the ages of nine and 14 years, into his room and had anal intercourse with them on different occasions between March and July this year.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf sentenced him to seven years in prison with hard labour, adding that the accused person will have the option of a N2 million fine after serving the first four years of his sentence.

Vanguard