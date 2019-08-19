Anambra PPA gov candidate, officials defect to PDP

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Governorship candidate of Progressives People’s Alliance, PPA, in the 2017 election in Anambra State, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, has left the party with all the officials for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Apart from Ezeemo, the state Chairman of PPA, as well as other state and local government officials of the party also defected to PDP.

At a reception for the former PPA members in Awka by the Anambra State PDP leadership, Ezeemo also announced his intention to contest the 2021 governorship election on the platform of PDP, thus becoming the first aspirant to make his ambition known to the leadership of the party.

He said: “From the situation on ground PDP has all it takes to govern the state after a long wait. With my departure from PPA, there is nothing left in that party, as all those who made the party what it was in Anambra State also left with me.

“Now that we have joined PDP, we want the leadership of the party to support whoever the people would select as their candidate for the forthcoming election.

“I like transparency and I hope there will be transparency during PDP primaries. My decision to join PDP was borne out of the fact that I need a bigger platform to enable me actualise my ambition.”

