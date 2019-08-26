Anambra Guber: Angry reaction trails PDP no zoning formula

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- FURIOUS reactions have continued to trail last week’s disclosure by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that it would not zone 2021 Anambra governorship ticket to any particular senatorial zone of the state.

A chieftain of the Party in the state, Obinna Okafor warned the South East zonal leadership of the party to desist from the actions he said would cause disunity among its members in the state.

Okafor who spoke with newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, said that the PDP was moving towards a similar terrain that denied it Anambra state in previous elections.

Okafor recalled that the last time the party won governorship election of the state was in 2003, alleging that subsequent elections were compromised by party leaders by taking actions that brought disunity among the members.

He stated that the position of the zonal leadership if not checked would also cost the party the coming election.

Okafor said: “From 2010 election on, the system has been to either impose candidates on the party or scheme the party primary to favour a candidate against the wish of others, thereby disorganisng the party ahead of the governorship election. This action has left a lot of party faithful in Anambra without any patronage after labouring for the party, because they are opposed to this system.

“With Sen. Chris Ngige and Peter Obi from Anambra Central and having ruled for over 10years and Chief Willie Obiano from Anambra North in his 2nd term to complete his 8 years and the recent appeal from traditional rulers to zone the governorship to Anambra South, any party that believes in equity and fairness would not hesitate to zone her governorship seat to Anambra South.

“It was in the spirit of winning election that PDP NWC zoned the 2019 presidential ticket to the North because APC zoned theirs there also. So Chief Umahi is wrong by saying that PDP Anambra would not follow the steps of APGA by zoning to Anambra South.”

Okafor, who served in the immediate past Caretaker Executive Committee said the position of the zonal leadership contributed to the poor performance of Anambra state PDP in the last National Assembly elections in the state.

“They created confusion for the candidates and who the real ward and local government executives were. It is worthy to note at this point that on the 29th September last year, Chief Austin Umahi led Southeast zonal office inaugurated the 21 LG chairmen of PDP and the state executive.

“Shockingly, the state chairman Sir Ndubisi Nwobu sidelined the inaugurated 21 local government chairmen, created a parallel local//Ward executive, which he worked with throughout the campaign and election.

“These chairmen were neither recognized by the NWC of the party nor inaugurated by any arm of the party. Yet, Chief Umahi never condemned Sir Nwobu’s action till date, even after many complaints to him by some party stakeholders.”

