Amosun ‘steals’ show at Eid in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- The government of Ogun state was on Sunday outshone as former governor Ibikunle Amosun stole the show at the Eid Kabir prayer ground on Sunday.

The representatives of the state government led by the Chief of staff to the Governor, Salish Shuaib and the Amosun were present at the Eid prayer ground.

Although the representatives of the state government arrived the Eid prayer ground earlier before the former governor, the prayer did not start until Amosun arrived at the Eid ground at Lantoro in Abeokuta, the state capital.

When Amosun arrived the Eid ground jubilation rented the atmosphere as Muslim faithful hailed the former governor.

In the convoy of the governor were, the former Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Afolabi Afuape, a former member of the House representatives, Bode Mustapha, former local government Chairman of Abeokuta South, Habib Ajayi among the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu among others.

The governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun enjoined Muslims to take note of the lessons of the festival.

Abiodun in a statement said ” We should all emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s patience, perseverance, steadfastness, obedience and commitment as vital ingredients toward the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

“Let me assure all our people that our administration remains irrevocably committed to providing focused and qualitative governance that will create an enabling environment for Public-Private Sector Partnership (PPP) which is fundamental to creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity for the people of Ogun State and all those who have made our dear State their home, wherever they may reside or do business in the State.

“All we ask is your continued support, cooperation, and prayers. I have no doubt in my mind that our patience, perseverance, steadfastness, obedience and commitment will never go unnoticed before God. Together, we will work hand-in-hand on this path of glory to make our dear State the Ogun State of our dreams.

“Let me enjoin you all to celebrate with moderation. We must all remember that even this celebration is an act of worship to Allah. And, I pray that God accepts all our worship as Ibadah. May He also grant us good rewards in this life and hereafter”.

