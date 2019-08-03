Amnesty Int’l vows to continue campaign against rights violations

By Michael Eboh with Agency Report

Amnesty International, yesterday, said it would not be cowed by sponsored protests against its activities in Nigeria, and vowed to continue to highlight human rights violations in the country.

The international human rights organisation stated this in reaction to a protest staged in its office in Abuja, with protesters calling on the organization to leave the country immediately.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International, AI; dismissed claims by the protesters that it was seeking to destabilise the country and was working with individuals and groups opposed to the present administration.

Sanusi insisted that AI is a human rights organisation and not affiliated to any political, religious or commercial interests.

He said, “We have been working on Nigeria since 1967—our role is to hold governments to their obligations to respect and protect human rights, and to ensure that anyone whose rights are violated has an effective remedy.

“For this reason, the organisation continues to call on the Nigerian government to use its authority and resources to investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including rape, torture, arbitrary detentions and unlawful killings, to ensure reparation for the victims, to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to ensure non-repetition of the violations.”

Sanusi said the protesters staged the demonstration outside its Abuja office, around noon and demanded its immediate exit from Nigeria.

Sanusi said the protesters appeared to be pro-government, and they expressed anger about how the group has been critical of the Buhari administration.

He disclosed that the demonstrators also held placards critical of Amnesty International and chanted disparaging songs against the rights group.

Vanguard