Amapakabo starts work on U23 AFCON title defence

Last season’s NPFL joint top scorer, Ibrahim Sanusi as well as Ndifreke Effiong and Sunday Adetunji top the list of invited players by Coach Imama Amapakabo for next month’s AFCON U23 qualifying matches against Sudan.

Amapakabo also extended invitations to high flying Central defenders Ndah Olisa of Remo Stars and MFM’s Joshua Akpedje.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt between November 8 and 22, 2019.

Africa’s representatives for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Football team will emerge at the Cup of Nations.