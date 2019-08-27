Amaechi promises better times for staff

…Declares free transport services

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has declared free transportation services for staff and management of the ministry.

Amaechi said the decision was to help ameliorate the challenges faced by the staff in the discharge of their duties.

The minister stated this at an interactive session with staff and management of the ministry, yesterday.

Amaechi said: “Knowing the background I come from, I felt that you people are spending more money, having to transport yourselves to work and I’m surprised that they are collecting money from you for those buses.”

Directing the Permanent Secretary to ensure the bus services are free of charge henceforth, he added: “We’ll increase the number of staff buses, fuel and maintain them ourselves.”

Amaechi assured that to improve on service delivery, training and retraining of staff personnel would be given top priority.

“We will devise a means of training and retraining our staff, be it locally or internationally; and it will be according to our resources,” he said.

Amaechi also directed the ministry’s Permanent Secretary to liaise with authorities of NYSC to post some doctors to the Ministry of Transportation in view of establishing a medical center for staff of the ministry.

In her remark, Minister for State, Transport, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, assured workers of smooth working relationship, stating that she will work with Amaechi to improve on staff welfare.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari said the essence of the interactive session was to have a better understanding with the Ministers.

He enjoined the staff to provide support to the ministers to achieve the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Vanguard