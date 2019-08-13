Allianz scores 80% satisfaction level

By Rosemary Onuoha

Allianz Nigeria, the local operating entity of Allianz, has achieved 80 percent satisfaction level score based on ratings by over 1,000 retail customers.

Head of Customer Experience at Allianz Nigeria, Uti Ellu, who disclosed this, said, “We launched an API that integrates to our insurance suite and generates a link to rate the company following any consumer interaction such as policy inception or claims settlement. The customer receives an email prompting them to follow a link and rate his/her satisfaction level on a 1-5 scale. The aggregated score from over 1,000 customer respondents the first half of 2019 (H1 2019) places the company at four star or 80 percent pass mark.”

Commenting on the company’s key source of competitive advantage, Owolabi Salami, Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria said, “We ensure that all of our people always talk straight. Then, we make certain that we walk the talk. If we say we will pay your claim, we pay it. We try to avoid resorting to evasion tactics like requesting supporting documents that were never in the picture from the start. This is crucial in building trust.”

Owolabi said that once you can create the trust connection with customers, they simply keep coming back.

According to him, the company has consistently been paying 15 percent premium cashback bonus to clients who do not have a claim after insuring for 24 months in a row.

Uti explains that this is yet another way the company endeavours to talk straight and walk the talk. “We don’t offer the 15 percent bonus as a renewal discount; we don’t insist you have to stay. We simply write you a check or transfer the cash direct to your bank account – there is zero obligation”, she added.

The company said that in the first half of 2019 alone, it has paid cashback bonus of N3 million to nearly 100 customers.

Vanguard