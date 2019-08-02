Breaking News
Translate

Alleged soldiers’ secret burial: Don’t dramatise Wall Street Journal report, NDF to Atiku

On 4:11 amIn Newsby

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has asked Atiku Abubakar not to make a show of the Wall Street Journal report, alleging that thousands of soldiers were killed and buried secretly.

Atiku, soldiers, Wall Street Journal
Atitku Abubakar

The publication had said over 1000 soldiers killed in the fight against insurgency were secretly buried, an allegation the military authorities denied.

Atiku challenged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a panel of inquiry and unravel the truth behind the report.

However, Bolaji Abdulkadir, secretary-general of NDF, told reporters that Atiku was trying to incite the public through the report.

“The National Democratic Front (NDF) would have ignored this piece from the Wall Street Journal but it continued the tradition of demonising everything about Nigeria. It is therefore pertinent to react to this attack against our fatherland,” he said.

“An additional reason to question the intent of the report is the series of events that followed its release. Two of these events stood out: first is the rush with which Atiku Abubakar issued a statement that was almost as long as the report, the second is the coordinated promotion of the report on the social media handles of Atiku loyalists and those of social media influencers that had been on his payroll for some time now.

“NDF, however, wants to strongly advise Atiku to stop chasing shadows over the Wall Street Journal report dramatizing the killing of Nigerian soldiers while touting a well-known military cemetery as secret graves.

“The PDP candidate will do well to recall his words and actions before and during the elections. We see his empathy is another attempt to engineer and incite troops to be disobedient to constituted authorities.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.