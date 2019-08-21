Alleged Money Laundry: EFCC releases Atiku’s son-in-law

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—SON in-law to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the last general election, Abdullahi Babalele, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after meeting his bail condition.

Babalele was remanded in the EFCC custody by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, after he was granted bail, following his arraignment on allegation of money laundering.

He was released last Friday, after meeting the bail conditions imposed on him by the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after he pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of money laundering levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.

However, Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in the law firm of Africa Law Practice, ALP, and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who were also arraigned by the EFCC on a different charge of money laundering, are yet to meet the bail terms imposed on them by the court.

The Giwa-Osagies were though released to their counsel after the court ruled on their bail applications last week Thursday when they pleaded not guilty to three counts charge of money laundering brought against them by the EFCC.

The EFCC had arraigned Babalele, Atiku’s son-in-law for allegedly laundering $140,000 with the aid of one Bashir Mohammed.

While Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, alongside his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, were arraigned for laundering $2million.

The three were arraigned before the court last Wednesday, on two separate charges, by the EFCC on money laundering charges, while their bail applications were argued on Thursday and granted by the court same day.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the suit was adjourned till October 8, 2019.

Vanguard