All eyes on Ezenwankwo in Awka

For about eight years in his sojourn at the Traders’ House, Onitsha, Anambra State where he was the President-General of the defunct Association of Markets Amalgamated Traders Anambra State, AMATAS, now Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Hon. Okwudili Christopher Ezenwankwo, a native of Nanka in Orunba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and lawmaker representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had canvassed the welfare of average traders in the country.

Before then, traders under his jurisdiction had suffered harassment in the hands of law enforcement agencies including customs, policemen, NAFDAC and NDLEA.

His promise to champion the cause of traders if given the mandate to go to the National Assembly gave him a landslide victory during the February 23 polls

As President of AMATAS and SEAMATA, Ezenwankwo established a cordial relationship between the headship of law enforcement agencies and traders on one hand, and traders and government on the other hand, making Governor Willie Obiano to give N10 million grant to each of the market branches in the state under Markets Choose Your Projects Initiative of the state government.

He also set up a task force to checkmate the activities of dubious traders.

Ezenwankwo, who has the chieftaincy title of Ewepudike Nanka, also sensitized traders to endorse Obiano for re-election on November 18, 2017, a situation that enabled the governor to win majority votes in all the 21 local government areas of the state, and for which Obiano is nicknamed ‘21 over 21 governor’.

Born into the family of late Chief Matthias and Mrs Lizzy Ezenwankwo of Oka Agbiligba Village, Nanka, Ezenwankwo obtained his senior secondary school certificate at the prestigious community secondary school, Igbakwu, bagged his NCE certificate at Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, and obtained his B.Ed. at Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT.

He was also conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) by the Commonwealth University, Belize and another doctorate degree from Zoe Life Theological College, Lagos.

Ezenwankwo, who is the founder of Facomore Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited; Henchris International Nigeria Limited; Ezenwankwo Group of Companies Limited; among others, is the leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Orumba North/South LGAs; Leader, Onitsha Metropolitan Residents Forum; BoT Member, Aluminium Dealers Association, Onitsha; BoT Chairman, Shoe Manufacturers/Dealers and General Goods Association, among others.

Ezenwankwo hosts a thanksgiving ceremony today in Nanka with a Holy Mass to be presided over by Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Catholic Diocese of Awka at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nkwoagu, Nanka, after which he will host his political and business associates, friends and well wishers to a reception.

