All Africa Games

Former National Sports Commission director-general, Tunde Elegbeleye has charged the Nigerian delegation to dominate the 12th All Africa Games holding in Morocco, and not just participate for fun.

The Games will begin on August 16 and they are fears Nigeria might not measure up to standard following the haphazard preparations made by Nigerian athletes.

“When you talk of the All Africa Games, we shouldn’t be talking of attending the Games but we should be talking of going to win and giving a good account of ourselves and let people know that Nigeria is the king of Africa in Sports”, Elegbeleye told brila.net

“Thinking of the large contingent of athletes, I don’t see anything bad in having a large contingent but they must be youngsters and not old athletes so that even when we don’t win, we would have given exposure to these athletes.”

VANGUARD