Akwa Ibom Government generates N20.4bn in 6 months

Akwa Ibom State Government said it recorded N20.4 billion between January and June 2019 as internally generated revenue (IGR).

Executive Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Okon Okon, disclosed this at an interaction with newsmen in Uyo.

He said the Board had recorded N16 billion in 2017 when it came on board, while N24.2 billion was generated in 2018.

He credited the success story of the Board to passion/commitment and cooperation of taxpayers to the development of the State.

“I am delighted to state that, the strategies developed so far have yielded appreciable improvement in IGR of the state.

Okon further stated that, as part of its policy thrust, the Board had deployed effective dynamics through what he called, Revenue and Institutional Transformation Agenda (REVITA), to expand tax base in the informal sector of the state in an effective and equitable way.

