Akpeyi rescues Kaizer Chiefs

Daniel Akpeyi was a penalty hero for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s PSL game against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium.

Akpeyi was breached once in the game, bringing the scoreline to 1-1 in the 83rd minute, with his defence exposed and the 33-year-old at the mercy of Bradley Grobler.

The Forward tucked it away easy, beating the onrushing Akpeyi to level the score after summer buy, Samir Nurkovic gave Amakhosi the lead inside 14 minutes.

The host created many chances but were wasteful in front of goal and while they could have killed and buried the game, they quickly found themselves on the back foot when the visitors were awarded an additional time penalty.

Grobler stepped forward to take it, but the Nigerian guessed correctly, diving the right way to beat the kick away and keep the score tied.

On the night, captain Itumeleng Khune made his return from a shoulder injury that kept him out since 2018. He was on the bench.

It’s still early days in the league, but the result took Ernst Middendorp’s men to top of the log, after three round of games.

