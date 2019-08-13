Akpabio is a trusted ally, Group tells Buhari

By Ben Agande Kaduna.

As President Muhammadu Buhari assigns portfolio to ministers today (Wednesday) a Non-governmental organisation, the South-South Progressive Youth Parliament (SSPYP) has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he will find in Senator Godswill Akpabio, a trusted ally that will help him achieve his goal of the next level.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the group said recent media attacks on senator Akpabio were plots to distract him from giving his undivided attention to the Buhari administration.

The statement, signed by comrade Eddy Smart and Itoro Akpabio International Coordinator and Secretary General respectively noted that the attacks on Senator Akpabio after his successful screening are now more fervent because his critics have become more desperate.

“Let the truth be told that Senator Godswill Akpabio is not just God-sent to Akwa Ibom State but also the nation Nigeria. To President Muhammadu Buhari, we can assure you that in Senator Godswill Akpabio, you have found a trusted ally in National Transformation via the Next Level” the statement reads.

The statement added that Senator Akpabio is “presently focused on unleashing his energy and passion to serve this great country in whichever portfolio the President deems fit to assign to him. And he will deliver to international applause!

“Those who believed that they can use the media for satanic manipulations and outright mendacious campaigns against Senator Akpabio are the greedy, selfish, shameless and shadowy persons who have no visible record of investing and promoting human development.

“These are persons who acknowledge the truth in hush tones because of shame but belch out falsehood in public just to attract attention to themselves and hoodwink the gullible into investing in their imaginative political relevance. Some of them were literally transformed and polished up by the same Senator Godswill Akpabio” the statement added.

Meanwhile the next Vanguard has commended president Buhari for picking Senator Akpabio as his minister.

