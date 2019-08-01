Akin Alabi floats 250m empowerment scheme for women

…Akin Alabi provides cash grants for businesses

Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, has, in his bid to cater for women in his constituency, Wednesday, flagged off N250 million Women Empowerment scheme at Dee4 event centre, Isebo, Alakia, Ibadan.

However, the scheme which is aimed at providing financial and material support for rural and urban women within his constituency and surrounding areas will also support existing poverty alleviation and women empowerment program. The scheme will also improve human development indices in Oyo State.

Meanwhile, Hon. Akin Alabi, who was recently appointed as the Chairman of the House of representatives committee on Governmental affairs, presented cash grants of NGN20,000 each to 250 petty traders and artisans.

According to him this “Empowerment programme will not be the only projects throughout the four years of our administration as this is for the women. More is coming for the men, youths and our communities. We promised boreholes, bridges and many more, but some of these projects are things that I cannot do by myself; there will be a need for the state and federal government to intervene for the success of the projects.

“Moreover, these empowerments programmes have started for decades and still counting,” Alabi stated.

Moreso, the cash grant is the first phase of the scheme that will also include credit for small and medium scale businesses, maternity welfare program, Skill acquisition program for young women, a window support fund and business start up loans for young graduates and artisans.

Finally, the beneficiaries expressed their happiness with the flag off of this scheme and hailed Hon Akin Alabi for fulfilling one of his campaign promises early on in his tenure.

Vanguard