Akeredolu begins 14-day working vacation

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday begins a 14-day working vacation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Akure added that the governor would resume on Sept. 14.

Ajiboye disclosed that the governor had transmitted a letter on the vacation to the state House of Assembly before proceeding on the annual leave.

He said the governor notified the Assembly that his deputy, Agboola Ajayi , would perform the functions of the governor on his absent. (NAN)

Vanguard