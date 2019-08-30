Airtel, Views Channel join forces for youth-oriented contents

By Ayo Onikoyi

Few weeks after the first anniversary of Views Channel, a youth oriented channel on StarTimes platform, Maxima Media Group has announced a partnership with Airtel Nigeria to produce premium content that targets Millennials and Generation Z.

The telecommunication company has been at the forefront of creative output and produces memorable and story-driven commercials to stimulate the minds of the populace and establish its role in the sector as creative and content-driven. Through the partnership, View Channel is expected to create more youth-oriented contents with the backing of the telecommunication company.

Speaking on the partnership with Views Channel, Ibiyinka Dada, Digital Media Manager, Airtel Nigeria said, “We decided to partner with Views Channel because they have innovative and groundbreaking content, which runs in line with the goals of Airtel Nigeria. We have decided to take the leap with the channel to reach out to Millennials and Generation Z via pop culture valid content and series”

Based on the new agreement, contents on Views Channel such as The Condo, Allisson’s Stand, Down on Twitter and Lyrical Play will be sponsored by Airtel. These shows define the goals of Views Channel as an innovative platform that speaks the language of the Millennial and Generation z, no matter their tribe or tongue.

Speaking on the development, Femi Ogundoro, the Managing Director of Maxima Media Group said, “We are very excited about this partnership, having one of the most innovative companies in Africa behind us. It says a lot about what our brand stands for and means we are aware as a society of the need for Millennials and Generation z to have content curated directly for their needs. Airtel coming on board provides a strong base of support for this goal; although we’ve had other notable brands support Views Channel, this sponsorship deal is on a larger scale and we are so proud to announce it to the world.”

Views Channel launched in August of 2018 and since then has been at the forefront of Millennial and Generation Z driven content. It recently celebrated 365 days of air-time and is driven by the goal of reaching young people at every point of contact from digital to physical contact. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the channel is currently broadcasts from Channel 108 on StarTimes on a 24-hour operational basis, running with a goal of emerging as one of the top 3 channels on StarTimes in 2019.

Vanguard