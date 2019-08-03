Breaking News
Translate

African Bodybuilding Championship: Team Nigeria storms Angola

On 3:47 amIn Newsby

Team Nigeria is brimming with confidence ahead of this month’s African Bodybuilding Championship.

United States’ Lauren Hernandez performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Women’s World Cup champs ‘right’ to pursue equal pay: men’s union(Opens in a new browser tab)

The championship is billed to hold in Luanda, the Angolan capital in less than a fortnight.

President of the Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation of Nigeria, Soye Elekima is confident Nigeria’s athletes would sweep the medals at the continental showpiece in Luanda.

Elekima recalled the breathtaking performance of Nigerian born Dubai based Sefiu, a.k.a. Body Money, who blew away competition from other participants to win the Super Heavyweight category at the 2019 Arnold Schwazenegger Classic in South Africa as a pointer to what the Nigerian team would achieve in Angola.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.