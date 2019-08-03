African Bodybuilding Championship: Team Nigeria storms Angola

Team Nigeria is brimming with confidence ahead of this month’s African Bodybuilding Championship.

The championship is billed to hold in Luanda, the Angolan capital in less than a fortnight.

President of the Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation of Nigeria, Soye Elekima is confident Nigeria’s athletes would sweep the medals at the continental showpiece in Luanda.

Elekima recalled the breathtaking performance of Nigerian born Dubai based Sefiu, a.k.a. Body Money, who blew away competition from other participants to win the Super Heavyweight category at the 2019 Arnold Schwazenegger Classic in South Africa as a pointer to what the Nigerian team would achieve in Angola.

Vanguard