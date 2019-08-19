Africa has not fully utilized opportunities that comes with Technology – CTP

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

A top Blockchain and cryptocurrency platform, CryptoTVPlus, has said that despite the opportunities that come with using emerging technology in the world, Africa is yet to fully utilize the benefits.

This was said at a Press conference held in Ikeja Lagos.

Speaking to Journalists, the CEO, CryptoTVPlus, reveals that his organization will emback on an awareness program, themed; Block Chain and Crypto currency Awareness your(BCAT), to sensitize youths on the usage and benefits, and clearing popular misconceptions about Blockchains & Cryptocurrencies, in Nigeria’s higher institutions, starting from Nigeria’s premier higher institution, University of Ibadan on 7th September.

He Said; ‘over the years, Africa has not fully utilised the opportunities that comes with technology. As the decentralized ledger technology continues to garner attention from different parts of the world, and Nigeria becoming a hotbed for daily bitcoin trading and several other innovative solutions being developed, it has become clear that Africa can only achieve astronomical heights and not the usual catch up it has always played with any technology revolution through proper understanding of what blockchain and its varied applications presents through education.”

“enduring effects emanating from past events to bring the minds of youths into this venture properly, haven’t really been felt. This is exactly our motivation behind the Campus BCAT initiative, as we are well aware of the strategic roles youths and millennials play in the adoption of any new technology, which social media is an example”

“With BCAT Clubs establishment at every one of the schools we touch, the underlying structure to help with the growth and awareness of the blockchain technology in Nigeria is put in place.” visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/emeka-tony-09904aa0/

On his part, the COO, Crypto TVPlus Mr. Victor Ugochukwu, addressed the lukewarmness of African youths in embracing the opportunities that come with Blockchain.

“Africa is changing just like the rest of the world, and I am particularly interested in seeing that we play major roles at the center stage of disruptive technologies such as the blockchain. It is important that we adapt and reorganize our system to better fit into the more and effective knowledge-driven economies of the world”

“While we are educating our youths across campuses and giving them the opportunity to express their unique ideas around blockchain, we are also interested in making sure we remedy a deficiency in our system which is the lack of the availability of credible data. How many students in Nigeria are interested in blockchain? How many attended a blockchain/cryptocurrency event within the last quarter or even the previous years?

How many have started building or even did their research project around blockchain technology? All these pertinent questions and more would be easily answered with the structure we would be establishing in these respective universities across Nigeria.” He said.

Some of the features of the BCAT will be internetworking with other startups using Blockchain technology, showcasing partners products sessio, panel Session, exciting prizes in cryptocurrency to students and others.

Vanguard