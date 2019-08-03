Administrator pleads for quality in public schools

By Dayo Adesulu

Federal, state and local governments have been urged to strive for quality in public school to enable its students compete favourably with their counterparts in private school.

Speaking during Brookehouse School, Lekki graduation and prize giving day, its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ifueko Thomas pleaded with governments to ensure that the public school gets same quality of private school.

She said: “Government is to ensure that the public schools get the same quality that the private schools are getting by embarking on trainings and retraining of their teachers.”

According to her, Brookehouse School which has a fantastic relationship with the Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos is working with the authorities to train public schools in Eti-Osa.

“We had an agreement with them that we would go to schools in the local government area to teach the children what Child Rights are and promised to work with the teachers to ensure they are able to meet the right obligation to the right of this children. Every child has a right to quality education,” she said.

Mrs. Thomas who was apparently pleased with government policy in running a private school for quality said: “The government has done a lot for school owners, you go and apply to start a school, you meet all the requirements and there is no problem.

” They request you meet the required standard, the numbers of pupils to be in a classroom and other things. They also have regulations that you must follow and they would come and check from time to time to be sure you are doing what you should be doing.”

She also needed them to do the same for public school to enhance quality and standard across board.

Within few years of Brookehouse existence, she said: “We are already seeing the result of our trainings in our pupils. For example, One of our pupils went to write an examination at a school and the school authorities were amazed and had to send message to our school that the boy had done our school proud because he was well behaved.

“Besides, on academics, we have set a target of 90 percent and we have gotten 99 percent in terms of pass for our year six pupils. Last year we surpassed the target but this year we have even done better.

“Our pupils did the Cambridge Checkpoint examination with our curriculum and they passed. They prepared for it within a month; it was a late decision we had to make. “We decided to test our pupils if they could actually write the exam as most parents were clamouring for it, and eventually they did excellently.”