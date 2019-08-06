Breaking News
Adeboye ordains 12, 811 deacons, deaconesses

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

lagos—GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch  Adeboye yesterday, led several of his spiritual assistants to ordain another batch of 12,811 deacons and deaconesses at the church’s 67th annual convention on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

The first service of the 2019 convention began about 8a.m., when the church’s national Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi presented the 12,811 male and female candidates to the General Overseer for ordination to help in the growth of the church.

The candidates were so many that the ordination was done in several batches with senior ministers taking turns to lay hands on the candidates.

The number of ordainees yesterday, is 1,563 higher than the figure of last year when the G.O. ordained 11,258 deacons and deaconesses, drawn from various parishes of the church.

Explaining the process of ordination, Adeboye said, “In the Redeemed Christian Church of God ordination is done by laying of hands, proclamation and prayers,” stressing that his assistants were ready to lay hands on them and he would return to make the proclamation and pray for them.

Then in batches, the candidates filed out for the hand laying by the assistants while he made the proclamation.

He said, “Every time God speaks, it is a declaration of his will, power and purpose concerning the situation. He always says what he means and means what he says. He is never ambiguous or deceptive. You can bet on every word from him. Jesus is dependable and will not lie nor deceive.”

“Therefore, every word of God spoken to you or which read from the scriptures is infallible, it cannot be stopped, it cannot be hindered, and it cannot be broken.

