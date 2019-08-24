Actress, Ruth Kadiri flaunts baby bump on Instagram

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri decided to make a big revelation about herself on social media as she shared a photo and video of herself with a baby bump.

Recall that the screen diva had tied the knot with her husband earlier this year in a private ceremony which necessitated her adding Ezerika to her name.

Ruth, whose excitement about being a mother seems to be growing rapidly, wore a tracksuit while proudly flaunting her baby bump in a new Instagram photo.

Fans and friends have since flooded the comment section of her post to congratulate her on her journey to motherhood.

Although there are rumors that she has already put to bed, the actress was yet to confirm the news at the time of compiling this report.

Vanguard