Actress, Dayo Amusa reveals how she makes money

By Tolulope Abereoje

During the week, Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa took to her Instagram page to give a detailed explanation on how she gets money after a fan questioned her spending pattern.

In a lengthy post, the actress who is currently on holiday pointed out that aside from being an actress, she is a filmmaker and also an entrepreneur. Dayo went further to say that she can decide to spend her money anyhow she deems fit because she is benefiting from her hard work.

“I recently received this question on one of my posts: “How do you support yourself financially? Travelling costs a lot of money, I can see from all your posts you are just travelling and eating. When do you do the actual job?” I didn’t think it needed an explanation but here goes. Where do I get my money? I work.

Yup, I have a job and career. I’m an actor, film maker, a well paid brand ambassador, a brand influencer to so many successful brands and products and I also have my hands in one or two other businesses including my yet to be unveiled lash line @dalashpro.

That’s just a hint! You may see me on Instagram enjoying a vacation, a fancy dinner or a coffee but what you don’t see in details are the work done in between each of my posts where I’m too busy to even scroll through the app. You don’t see the days that I come home so late into the night, exhausted, my feet aching from running around.

You don’t see me on those busy, anti-social night shifts as I’m responding to work, and you don’t see the days like today where I am at home in my pajamas eating whatever leftovers I can find in the fridge! Of course, I don’t want to complain because I know I’ve been blessed with so much; an education from a young age, a healthy body and mind to be good at my job and a loving family who support me throughout it all.

Plus I have a wonderful and very hard-working big baby who loves to see me smile. Not everyone has these things and so I know I’m one of the lucky ones! Alhamdulillah. But still, I think that it’s up to each of us how we choose to spend our money and time off.

I like to make the most of my few times off and if that means flying out to UK to see my cousins or enjoying a brunch in US with friends, why not? Here’s to everyone out there working hard and playing hard too; always remember to treat yourself once in a while, you work hard for it and you deserve it!” she wrote.

Vanguard