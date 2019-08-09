Actor, Sam Uche to host Mykmary Fashion Show 2019

By Juliet Ebirim

The city of Lagos and its environs is set to experience an exciting time from the much anticipated Mykmary Fashion Show. The event is scheduled to hold on the 31st of August, 2019 at the Sweet Sensation Banquet Hall, Ikeja, Lagos.

The show which is hosted by Nollywood actors, Mazi Dr Sam Uche Anyamele and Maureen Okpolo promises to shine a spotlight on the city of Lagos, introducing Nigerian Fashion in partnership with Event News Africa, Spice TV, Connect Nigeria, among others. It will feature guests like Moji Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco, Hakeem Rahman, Mazi Emeka Okoye, Christian Paul, Tommy Oyewole others.

According to the hosts, it promises to also be a night of fun, networking and style and will showcase the very best of the Nigeria Fashion Scene. He added that the aim of the show is to give adequate exposure and networking opportunities to fashion designers.

VANGUARD